ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 326.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,324 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of ResMed worth $14,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,395,803,000 after acquiring an additional 99,617 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $768,719,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,598,000 after purchasing an additional 96,840 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,508,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,501,000 after buying an additional 110,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,477,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,403 shares of company stock worth $2,126,849. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.02. 549,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $243.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.87 and its 200 day moving average is $171.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.55.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

