ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 11,732 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 0.36% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGUS. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $24,385,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,297,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,333,000 after acquiring an additional 820,173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 766,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,675,000 after acquiring an additional 509,726 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 227.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 717,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 498,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 946,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,310,000 after acquiring an additional 358,347 shares during the last quarter.

CGUS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,410. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.08. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $28.48.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

