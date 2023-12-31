ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,464 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 14,665 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.57. 21,615,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,380,196. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $63.53. The company has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of 125.65 and a beta of 1.32.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.
