ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fortive worth $16,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Fortive by 683.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fortive by 74.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Fortive by 31.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.63. 874,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.05. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.15.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

