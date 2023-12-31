ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $285,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.41. 3,543,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,559,791. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.19. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

