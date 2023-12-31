ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $20.22 Million Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,553 shares during the quarter. iShares CMBS ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $20,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 60,689 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $403,000.

iShares CMBS ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.79. The stock had a trading volume of 72,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,583. iShares CMBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44.

iShares CMBS ETF Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

