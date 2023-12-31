ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $21.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VO traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,087. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $234.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.67. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

