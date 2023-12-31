ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $3.57 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,757 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 1,080,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,338,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.80. 6,047,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,175,096. The firm has a market cap of $121.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.