ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $5.18 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,456,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3,478.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,581 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Corning by 74.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,278,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Corning by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,043,765,000 after buying an additional 2,872,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.45. 2,855,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,218,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

