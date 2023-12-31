ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 241,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $15,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.14. 3,808,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

