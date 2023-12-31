ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,360 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for about 2.3% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $40,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $52.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,641,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,290,607. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

