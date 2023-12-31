ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Raises Stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 0.50% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 712,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,938,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 161,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 126,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 112,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SUSB remained flat at $24.48 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 147,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,880. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.0654 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.