ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF comprises 3.0% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 12.08% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $53,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $104,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPUS traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.72. 13,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,914. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $89.59 and a 1-year high of $103.60. The company has a market cap of $487.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.16.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

