ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 348,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,083 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,545,000 after acquiring an additional 141,595 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $987,000.

Shares of SPIP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.57. 502,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,531. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

