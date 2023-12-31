ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,550 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,677.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,757,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 18,364,449 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,514,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,481,000 after buying an additional 443,669 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 279,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 238,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,835. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $30.73.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

