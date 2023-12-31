ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 2,734 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,001,000 after buying an additional 1,662,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,412,000 after purchasing an additional 324,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company
In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $49.22. 11,733,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,555,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $50.77.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
