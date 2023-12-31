ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 2,734 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,001,000 after buying an additional 1,662,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,412,000 after purchasing an additional 324,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $49.22. 11,733,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,555,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.