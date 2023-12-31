ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 2,809 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CME Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CME stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $210.60. 1,501,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.88. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

