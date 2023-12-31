ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 29,424 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,424 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of NVO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.45. 2,055,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,577,804. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $105.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $464.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.88.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

