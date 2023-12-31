ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 4,721 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 0.46% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.52. 129,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,224. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $37.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.64.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

