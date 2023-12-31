ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 936 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises about 1.0% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Cummins worth $17,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Cummins by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $239.57. 410,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,537. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.79 and a 200 day moving average of $234.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

