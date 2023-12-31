ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,608 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.8% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $31,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,784. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.85. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2757 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

