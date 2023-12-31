ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Block by 77,283.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at $353,954,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Block by 30.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in Block by 50.5% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,356 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Block Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of SQ stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.35. 8,244,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,236,233. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.91. The company has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.57 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $89.97.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $37,403.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $37,403.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 33,064 shares valued at $1,819,537. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. StockNews.com upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

