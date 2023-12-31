St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Short Interest Update

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the November 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.7 days.

St. James’s Place Price Performance

Shares of STJPF remained flat at $8.68 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $15.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group raised St. James’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,305.75.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

