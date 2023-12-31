Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the November 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbox Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbox Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Starbox Group during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Starbox Group by 15,907.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbox Group during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbox Group during the third quarter valued at $138,000. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbox Group Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STBX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.26. 345,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,146. Starbox Group has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81.

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

