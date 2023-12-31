Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Short Interest Up 78.8% in December

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

SPHRY remained flat at $1.24 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Starpharma has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel BV, a non-antibiotic vaginal gel for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis and prevention of recurrent BV; VIRALEZE, an antiviral nasal spray; and VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

