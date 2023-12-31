Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) Short Interest Up 53.8% in December

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the November 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Steakholder Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STKH remained flat at $0.58 during trading hours on Friday. 73,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,841. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.63. Steakholder Foods has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steakholder Foods

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Steakholder Foods during the first quarter worth $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steakholder Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Steakholder Foods in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steakholder Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steakholder Foods Company Profile

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

