STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Short Interest Up 36.5% in December

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the November 30th total of 122,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.3 days.
STEP Energy Services Price Performance
STEP Energy Services stock remained flat at $2.95 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179. STEP Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $4.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90.
STEP Energy Services Company Profile
