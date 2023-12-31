STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Short Interest Up 36.5% in December

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the November 30th total of 122,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.3 days.

STEP Energy Services Price Performance

STEP Energy Services stock remained flat at $2.95 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179. STEP Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $4.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

