Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 161.4% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Steppe Gold from C$2.60 to C$2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Steppe Gold Stock Performance

About Steppe Gold

Shares of OTCMKTS:STPGF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,873. Steppe Gold has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

Featured Articles

