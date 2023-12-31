Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Short Interest Down 28.2% in December

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the November 30th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter worth $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter worth $36,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRCL stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $49.56. 239,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,492. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -991.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $56.12.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $653.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.03 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stericycle will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

