Steward Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 136,367 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 136,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July comprises about 1.5% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Steward Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PJUL. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 381.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 902,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 714,850 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.5% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 38,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $332,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,780,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

PJUL stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.