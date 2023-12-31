Steward Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $222.55 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

