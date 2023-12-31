Steward Financial Group LLC Buys 183 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after acquiring an additional 340,954 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after acquiring an additional 318,692 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $78,916,000. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3,301.6% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 172,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,324,000 after acquiring an additional 167,261 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $484.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $487.84.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

