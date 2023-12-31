Steward Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.58. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.3568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.98%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.