Steward Financial Group LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Steward Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,252 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September accounts for about 1.1% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Steward Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.7% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,201,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 627,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after buying an additional 67,046 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 616.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 594,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,251,000 after acquiring an additional 511,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 738.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,379,000 after acquiring an additional 498,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.4% during the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 250,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:PSEP opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

