Steward Financial Group LLC Has $301,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wit LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $237.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $188.93 and a twelve month high of $238.74. The company has a market capitalization of $334.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

