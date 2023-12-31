Steward Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUGFree Report) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,393 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August accounts for approximately 1.3% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Steward Financial Group LLC owned 0.72% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth $53,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAUG opened at $33.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

