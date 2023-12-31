Steward Financial Group LLC Invests $1.08 Million in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 0.3% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $156.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.36.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.