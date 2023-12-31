Steward Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Steward Financial Group LLC owned 0.23% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $19,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,704,805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,144,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,010 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,266,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436,403 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,570,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,692,000 after buying an additional 226,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,790,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,777,000 after buying an additional 1,116,939 shares during the period.

DFUV stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $37.47.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

