Steward Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Steward Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 87,788 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $21,966,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,683 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,403 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Tesla Trading Down 1.9 %

TSLA stock opened at $248.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.99 and its 200 day moving average is $248.41. The company has a market capitalization of $789.90 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

