STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of TUGN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. 2,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,157. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management increased its stake in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF ( NASDAQ:TUGN Free Report ) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,482 shares during the period. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned approximately 49.42% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $18,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

