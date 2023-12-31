STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of TUGN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. 2,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,157. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile
The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.