Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Short Interest Up 51.1% in December

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.0 days.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Stingray Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stingray Group stock remained flat at C$4.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.78. Stingray Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.37.

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service that gives listeners free access to curated music channels on television (TV), web, and mobile; Stingray Naturescape, a channel in 4K resolution; Stingray Now 4K, a curated 4K TV channel; and Stingray Festival 4K, a television channel that broadcasts exclusively in native 4K and Dolby Digital audio.

