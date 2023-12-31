Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Up 40.2% in December

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,739,600 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the November 30th total of 3,379,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,385.4 days.
Stockland Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS STKAF remained flat at $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Stockland has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62.
About Stockland
