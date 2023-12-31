StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Price Performance

Shares of NM stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Navios Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

