StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.84. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 199.61% and a negative net margin of 1,403.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VBI Vaccines

About VBI Vaccines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

