StockNews.com Downgrades Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NVRO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.23.

Nevro Stock Performance

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.55. Nevro has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $41.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.22% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nevro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Nevro by 174.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nevro by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Nevro by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nevro during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

