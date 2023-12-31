StockNews.com Downgrades Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ONB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $18.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $461.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

