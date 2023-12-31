StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. Airgain has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Airgain by 256.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Airgain by 28,550.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

