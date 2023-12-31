StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Airgain Price Performance
NASDAQ AIRG opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. Airgain has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $8.50.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
Featured Articles
