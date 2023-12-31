StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LODE opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $64.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.12. Comstock has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Comstock had a negative net margin of 2,266.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Comstock will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LODE. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Comstock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comstock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Comstock by 28.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 23,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

