StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Great Ajax Stock Down 0.6 %

AJX opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently -31.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax

Great Ajax Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,817,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 269,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 251,443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 487.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 229,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth $1,309,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

