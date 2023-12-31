StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Great Ajax Stock Down 0.6 %
AJX opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24.
Great Ajax Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently -31.21%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax
Great Ajax Company Profile
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
