StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Stock Performance
PCYG stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.93 million, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52. Park City Group has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.50.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 12.48%.
Institutional Trading of Park City Group
About Park City Group
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
