StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

PCYG stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.93 million, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52. Park City Group has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.50.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 12.48%.

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

About Park City Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Park City Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Park City Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Park City Group by 380.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Park City Group by 686.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Park City Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

